I will continue to deliver as mandated by President, Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has emphasized that he shall continue delivering his duties as mandated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure there is sanity at the Ministry of Education.

Speaking in Kibra during a school tour to monitor the supply of desks ahead of the reopening of schools, Magoha noted that his style of management has helped root out rotten behaviours at the ministry and he shall not be wavered by external forces.

His sentiments come barely 24 hours after the Public Service Commission issued a circular delegating some of his duties which include “the power to manage the human resource functions” to Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

In a circular addressed to chairpersons of Public Universities Councils and copied to the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo, noted all human resource matters requiring the attention of the Public Service Commission shall henceforth be handled by Dr Kipsang as Authorized Officer of the Ministry until further notice.

Kirogo said that the move was in the exercise of the Commission’s powers and commitment to protecting public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks, reiterating that the execution of delegated authority is designed to foster public confidence and maintain the integrity and dignity of the public service.

Magoha in response to the move came close to delivering a huge-demanded apology on Friday over the incident in which he was caught on camera insulting a County education official.

In an apparent reference to demands for his apology over the incident, Magoha appeared to express regret over unpleasant remarks attributed to him, and which have recently shaped public discourse.

“I would like to state without any fear of contradiction that in my life which is not very young and not very old, I have learnt that nobody is perfect. If anybody has seen a perfect person you should tell that person. What drives me is practising Christianity,” he said.