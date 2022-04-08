I will deliver for Azimio in Kisii,says governor Ongwae

Kisii county governor James Ongwae has vowed to deliver overwhelmingly for Azimio la Umoja ahead of the upcoming polls set for August this year.

The second term county boss said Kisii is the stronghold of former prime minister Raila Odinga and it will rally behind his fifth bid for statehouse.

Earlier last month, the situation appeared to have changed in favour of Raila, with most leaders who opposed the ODM leader rooting behind the former premier and Ongwae says Azimio is keen on clinching more elective seats.

The immediate former UDA treasurer Omingo Magara, and youth leader in the deputy President William Ruto’s office Anthony Kibagendi, have both left the Kenya Kwanza camp despite having established themselves as pointmen for second in command in the region.

“I have been in power for the last 10 years and there is no doubt that Azimio enjoys unwavering support in the region. We are ready and equal to the task,and I’ll deliver for my party leader in his quest to be elected Kenya’s 5th President. He is more than capable and means well for Kenya, hence need to be trusted with the leadership of this nation so that he can steer us to another level ” he said.

Ongwae further urged ODM supporters of fair nomination exercise and pursuit of consensus to get the right candidates eyeing various positions in the county.

“ODM is the most democratic political outfit in the county and we are assuring all our members and aspirants in Kisii of a credible nomination process that would secure us deserving candidates who will fly our flag at various levels.There is no need for alarm as all is well,and structures have been put in place to facilitate a robust and smooth affair” added Ongwae.

On Thursday, the party cancelled nominations for parliamentary seats in a bid to avert possible disputes arising from lack of well organised exercise.

About 107 parliamentary and county assembly aspirants are expected to battle it out for the ODM ticket in Kisii with at least 16 aspirants having declared interest for parliamentary seats.

In 2017 polls, Raila garnered 210,305 votes in Kisii and 89,638 in Nyamira while President Uhuru Kenyatta bagged 163,928 votes and 100,658 in Kisii and Nyamira respectively.