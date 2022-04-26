Kirinyaga County gubernatorial contender Wangui Ngirici has vowed to demand for a forensic audit for the county finances once she takes over on August 9.

Ngirici claimed as the county financial status stood, it was clearly very messy. She vowed to clean all the mess in each of the devolved sectors within the county for the sake of the local residents.

“As I speak, I cry for the sufferings our people are being subjected to by the uncaring leadership that was put in power by the Jubilee euphoria that prevailed during the 2017 general elections but this time round voters are clever and will go for a personality not party populism,” she said.

She claimed that inpatients were going without a meal forcing their already overburdened relatives to cater for the food and other basic necessities as the county administration concentrated on other non-priority issues.

“This is a failed county leadership I am ready to fix it immediately I assume office but at the moment I must continue to remind its CEO that her time to pack up is now to pave way for credible leadership,” she fumed.

Speaking at a rally at Ciagini village in Mwea constituency, Ngirici promised to clean up and fix all the mess within her 100 days as the third governor of the county.

Ngirici who is also the outgoing area Woman Representative moved the crowd when she claimed some funds had been diverted from the county treasury to assist in opposition politics.

“This has happened as our people continue to suffer for lack of basic health care, I wish to affirm to you that this will be fully reversed once I take office and ensure our people live in dignity,” she said.

At the same time Ngirici has joined other leaders in mourning the passing of former president Mwai Kibaki.

“As I mourn Kibaki, I wish to remind Kenyans that it will take many years to get another leader who will rival his stature unlike in South Africa, where only Nelson Mandela who could rival the stature of anti-apartheid crusader Steve Biko,” she asserted.

She said Kibaki had left an indelible mark on the development of a country he took over when it was in tatters.