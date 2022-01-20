I will not be anyone’s running mate, declares Muturi

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has declared he will not be anyone’s running mate in the upcoming elections.

Muturi was reacting to calls made in various political rallies for him to join the United Democratic Alliance and become a possible running mate to Deputy President William Ruto.

“I am going for the top seat. If they want to be my number two they are welcome, but do not come to this region bearing a sense of entitlement and dangling us the number two position, said Muturi.

At the same time, Muturi told off contestants for the presidential seat who have been implying Mt Kenya region will be allotted the deputy president’s post in the coming elections.

He said it is the height of disrespect to the people of Mt Kenya for any contestant to label them as only fit to produce the presidential running mate.

The Speaker, who has declared his intention to vie for the presidency on a Democratic Party (DP) ticket, said the region has no shortage of leaders who can vie for the presidency.

“This is sheer disrespect to the people of this region, how can anyone come looking for our votes yet label us just fit for number two?”

He was addressing Democratic Party grassroots delegates who met him in a Juja town hotel.

Muturi also dismissed recent presidential election opinion polls which have shown Ruto as leading, noting that there is no scientific evidence of how the pollsters collect their data.

The speaker said polls in previous elections have never turned out correct and this is not an exception.

He called on aspirants for political seats in Mt Kenya region to join the Democratic Party and seek tickets to vie.

He told the grassroots delegates that he has what it takes to return the party to where it was when former President Mwai Kibaki made it his platform to seek the top seat.