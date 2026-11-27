I will not bow to political brokers who claim to control Mt Kenya votes, President William Ruto has declared.

Instead, the President said he will engage the people of the region directly, pointing out that no individual controls the votes or minds of the people and emphasising that the power to decide rests with the people.

“There are people telling me that if I want the votes of the people of Lari and Kiambu, I should go and kneel down before them in their homes,” he said.

He added: “I have come to ask you, the people of Kiambu: Should I go and kneel in someone’s house or should I come and talk to you? Let me ask you: Are you the ones who decide or is there someone else who decides for you?”

Speaking in Kiambu County during a development tour of Lari and Kiambaa constituencies on Friday, the President said he was banking on his development track record in the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I am ready to face the people. You will tell me where I passed and where I failed,” he told the residents.

The President recalled that his agreement with the people of Kenya was to ensure equitable development so that no part of the country was left behind.

Over the past four years, he said, the Government has implemented development projects equitably across the country to fulfill the promise.

President Ruto said equitable development is good for Kenya and brings to an end the constant finger-pointing that the region had been favoured and received more than their fair share of development.

Going forward, he explained, no Kenyan would accuse the people of Mt Kenya of taking more than their fair share as development projects were now being implemented equitably across the country.

The President said the Government had demonstrated that it was possible to develop every part of the country without discrimination.

“The Government has the capacity to build roads and implement development projects in every part of the country if we plan well. There is no need to discriminate against any part of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto urged Kenyans to be wary of propaganda and individuals seeking to mislead the people for political expediency.

He also called on Kenyans to evaluate the track record of leaders before voting for them.

“Every leader seeking a position of leadership should present their development agenda,” he said.

Earlier, the President launched the construction of the 8km Kigwaru-Yamogo-Njoro and Gatuikira access roads in Muchatha, Kiambaa Constituency.

He said the KSh560 million project was part of the Government’s KSh60 billion investment in the construction of 411km of roads in Kiambu County.

He pointed out that construction of the Mau Mau roads was between 80 and 90 per cent complete, with remaining works scheduled for completion by April 2027.

The President also said the Government would begin dualling the Muthaiga-Kiambu Road early next year to ease traffic congestion.

At Matathia in Lari Constituency, President Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of the 105km Mau Mau Roads Project. The KSh4.5 billion project is 88 per cent complete.

On healthcare, he noted that 1.6 million residents of Kiambu, representing 65 per cent of the county’s population, were registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“We have released KSh12.5 billion to pay for medical bills in hospitals in Kiambu for residents,” he said.

The President said the Government had invested KSh58 billion in the construction of 32 modern markets, 17,000 affordable housing units and 15,000 hostels for university, technical college and Kenya Medical Training College students targeting 15,000 across the county.

“There has never been such a kind of investment in modern markets, affordable housing and student hostels in Kiambu County,” he said.

The President’s sentiments were echoed by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who said development programmes had not been equitably distributed in the past.

He singled out Lari Constituency, which he said had been neglected compared to other parts of the county.

“President Ruto has ensured that when Kiambu County develops, every part of the county also develops, including Lari,” the Deputy President said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo pointed out that no one tells the people of Kiambu County who to vote for, saying they make their own independent choices.