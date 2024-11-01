‘I will not let you down’ Kindiki pledges loyalty to President Ruto

Newly sworn-in Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pledged unwavering loyalty to President William Ruto as he assumes office as Kenya’s third second in command.

In his inaugural speech after taking the oath of office in a ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kindiki expressed gratitude to President Ruto, whom he credited as his political mentor of over two decades.

“I am grateful to President Ruto for the honor he has given me to serve under him. I have been his political student for 20 years, and nothing in the political arena has taught me more than the years I have spent by his side,” Kindiki said.

“I promise you (President William Ruto) before this congregation and before God, that I will not let you down for the privilege you have given me,” he added.

Kindiki, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, observed that the recent political developments underscored the maturity of Kenya’s democratic institutions.

“Whatever has happened in the last few weeks, and in the recent past, is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and a testament that our institutions work,” he said.

And to his family, Kindiki acknowledged his supportive wife Joyce Kithure, who now assumes the role of Second Lady.

“Allow me to thank my wonderful wife, Joyce Kithure. A woman who has sacrificed her profession, in her own right, to raise our three children, Imani, Neema, and Mwende. I am very grateful to my wife and the children for being the foundation and providing the support that I have always required as I navigate this difficult space of public service.”

Kindiki’s ascension to office follows the impeachment of his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua.