I will not look back on my mission to transform Kenya – Ruto

I will not look back on my mission to transform Kenya –...

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Kenya, emphasizing the importance of effective governance for the benefit of the country.

While urging citizens to support his transformative agenda, he promised to remain steadfast and undistracted in his mission to improve Kenya.

“We should not look back. I will not look back in making sure that I oversee the transformation of Kenya. I ask for your support and your prayers,” he stated.

“Implementing some of the transformational changes to change our nation requires prayers and commitment. But I want to promise you that this nation that we love, the country of Kenya, we are going to change it. I am very confident,” added President Ruto during a church service at the African Inland Church in Nairobi on Sunday.

The head of state, who refrained from commenting on current political issues such as the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, noted that his focus is on guiding the country towards economic success and fulfilling the promises made to Kenyans during his presidential campaign.

“God’s work in Kenya will proceed unhindered by any means. We are unapologetic about our faith, and we are committed to ensuring that Kenya moves forward,” he reiterated

President Ruto emphasised that Kenya is thriving, highlighting the significant progress being made across various sectors. He underscored the country’s reputation before the international community, noting that this is a time for Kenyans to take pride in their nation.

“I am very happy that, from the humble beginnings of our nation, today we have a country that stands out globally—a nation that many look to for leadership and support,” he stated.

“Sometimes we underestimate what Kenya is. Kenya is a great nation, and we should be proud of this nation that God has given us,” he said

He pointed to the recent decision by the United Nations to utilise the country’s police service to help restore law and order and combat criminal gangs in violence-ravaged Haiti.

“Two days ago, the Prime Minister of Haiti was here expressing gratitude for what our policemen are doing thousands of kilometres away from Kenya,” he said.

“The UN identified Kenya as the lead country for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti because of our history and what the world thinks of us,” he added.