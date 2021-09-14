I will not retreat nor surrender, DP Ruto tells critics

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has warned his critics he will succumb to intimidation saying the Hustler Movement is marching forward without fear.

Speaking when he engaged small-scale traders from Nairobi County at the Karen Residence Ruto promised to modernize and upgrade public markets, and access to affordable credit to businesses.

“They continue to threaten and intimidate me. I am a man on a mission, I have no room to retreat and I don’t have the luxury to surrender we are marching forward. We must create a society that is equitable,” He said.

The Deputy President said time has come for leaders to respect other people’s hustle saying the 2022 election will change how things operate.

“I heard one of them say hustles are useless, and that he only recognizes formal employment, let me tell them we are determined, Watajua kazi ni kazi,” He said.

The Bottom-Up Economic Model is deliberately designed to position small and medium-sized enterprises at its centre. pic.twitter.com/1Iq8Hpz4KK — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 14, 2021

Dr Ruto said Kenya belongs to all and a select few can’t determine other Kenyans destiny.

“Politics have changed, we are no longer in an era where if you belong to a certain tribe you must belong to a certain party or you must vote for a person from your tribe. you must place your vote where your interests are. Vote for people who have plans to empower your hustle not because they are your tribesmen or women,” He said.

He said, “We will walk together, we must finish tribal politics in 2022. We must ensure that everyone’s hustle is respected. we should have a conversation on supporting small scale traders to grow by giving them an equal chance to do business.”

Dr Ruto said once elected, his Govt will provide mechanism for traders to access credit at affordable interest to enable them do business like others.

Leaders present led by Langata MP Nixon Korir, Embakasi West MP George Theuri as well as Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said they will not relent on supporting the hustler movement even as they urged the traders to join the conversation and support Dr Ruto in 2022.