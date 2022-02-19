I will not shy away from taking credit for Jubilee’s projects, DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has emphasized that they will not shy away from taking credit over what the Jubilee government has done.

The DP who led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team in his presidential bid in Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties on Saturday said ODM leader Raila Odinga should stop hiding behind President Kenyatta saying the president is not in the race.

Ruto in addition said that the pre-azimio la umoja movement have never voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta, noting that those who were in Jubilee formed the current government and will share its accomplishments.

MPs @CecilyMbarire (Nom.), Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere N.), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), @KIMANIICHUNGWAH (Kikuyu), @Hon_Rigathi (Mathira), @WahomeHon (Kandara), @kipmurkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and former MP Norman Nyagah were present. pic.twitter.com/bFqAKAE8Ic — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the DP also commissioned St Faustina Kivue Secondary School’s multipurpose hall funded by the NG-CDF Mbeere North.