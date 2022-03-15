I will pick up from where Prof Kibwana would have left it,says Kaloki

Former Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) chairman Prof Philip Kaloki has exuded confidence that he was the best bet to take over from the incumbent and law professor Kivutha Kibwana in the race for Makueni governorship.

Kaloki who will be touting his previous development track record as MP of the larger Kibwezi Constituency, which he served between 2007-2013 said he will emulate on his predecessor Kibwana in a bid to discharge services to the people.

Luncheon with the Makueni House of Bishops. Discussion on the role of religious sector in development. pic.twitter.com/cpuLd250Rk — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) March 15, 2022

“I will be seeking to continue with the track record of governor Kibwana when I take over.He has delivered much and initiated several programmes which my admnistration will vehemently support their growth when I ascend to area leadership. Besides starting my own initiatives which will uplift lives of our people,I will equally build on his momentum to continue performing my mandate” noted Kaloki.

He further lauded Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for sacrificing his Presidential ambitions to support Raila Odinga during the forthcoming August 2022 elections.

“I was impressed by the selflessness exhibited by my friend and His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka to drop his ambition for the sake of a better and United Kenya.He showed statesmanship and despite his ability to lead he put this country ahead and dropped his ambition. He is one man I have always believed in and one day in the future he would lead this country” added Kaloki.

Kaloki who holds a PhD in business administration from the University of Nairobi is said to have introduced three campuses and two satellite centres in Makueni during his three-term stint as the board chairman between 2013-2021.

The home bases of the candidates are also expected to be a key consideration with the outgoing governor coming from Kibwezi West, while Kaloki hails from Kibwezi East.

Others in the race include Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr,two-term Kibwezi MP Dr Patrick Musimba,business mogul David Masika, Makueni Gender and social Services Executive Bob Kisyula, and his Devolution and Youth counterpart Joshua Wambua.