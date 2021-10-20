I will protect your legacy if elected, DP Ruto assures President Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to continue President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy if elected president in 2022.

Speaking in Wanguru stadium during the Mashujaa day celebrations, Ruto had the crowd in cheers when he said he will use his bottom-up economy approach associated with the hustler narrative to complete pending development projects.

“I assure you as your Deputy for the last 9 years, God willing that I will make sure your legacy and the agenda you have set on the unity of this nation and the transformation of our nationa under the big four agenda together with the bottom-up approach will take this Country to greater heights.” He said.

Ruto had good words for the President saying the last nine years have seen unprecedented transformation in the Country in all sectors.

“Your place in the history of this Country is not only secure it’s also prominent, you have set standards for leaders coming after you.”

Ruto called for tolerance and peace saying, “I want to give you our assurance, myself and my competitors here that we will protect the legacy you have set, we will ensure that nothing you leave behind is left uncomplete.”

And while ODM Party leader Raila Odinga steered clear of succession politics, he stressed the importance of unity saying tribal politics have no place in the modern society.

Raila said Kikuyu and Luos’ aren’t enemies, saying he is a friend of the Mountain.

“When I said Kibaki tosha 2002 they said Luos could not vote for a Kikuyu because of past injustice, we campaigned and he became President,” He said.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi commended President Uhuru for his development record and called for sobriety and tolerance as the Country heads to elections next year.