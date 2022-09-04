I will respect Supreme Court verdict, says Ruto

President-elect William Ruto has assured Kenyans that he will respect the Supreme Court verdict come Monday even as he asked the country to pray for President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure a smooth transition.

“I want to ask Kenyans to pray for President Kenyatta to be filled with wisdom and discernment to spearhead the transition … so that as a country we can move forward peacefully,” Ruto said

Speaking on Sunday during the Interdenominational church service at Larmudiac High School grounds, Njoro, Nakuru County, Ruto also urged Kenyans across the country to respect the verdict and maintain peace.

Ruto in addition commended Kenyans for maintaining peace after the 9th general elections.

The president-elect claimed that false prophets in the name of politicians had predicted negative post-election activities, especially in the Rift Valley region.

However, he also claimed that the God who gave him victory has also made it possible for the region to maintain peace.

He even went ahead and quoted one of the beatitudes in the Bible, Matthew 5:9 “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God”

“False prophets had predicted bad things and preached on tribalistic and hatred messages but God has enabled us to conduct peaceful elections and gave us victory,” he added.

He was accompanied by Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and her deputy David Kones, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and MPs-elect Ndindi Nyoro(Kiharu),David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Samuel Kinuthia (Subukia), Kuria Kimani (Molo), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and Alfred Mutai (Kuresoi North).

The leaders who accompanied him expressed gratitude to the people of Nakuru for believing and voting for Kenya Kwanza leaders.