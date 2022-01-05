I will vie for the MP’s seat, says former MP Emaase

Immediate former Member of Parliament for Teso South Constituency Mary Emaase has refuted claims that she will contest for the Woman representative post during the forthcoming General elections.

Speaking to the press in Busia town, Emaase said she will vie for the post of Member of Parliament in order to complete the stalled projects that she began in 2013.

“As a mature politician, I will leave the post to new female entrants,” she said, explaining that the post was created through affirmative action in order to increase the number of female representation in parliament.

She further stated that she will work closely with development conscious leaders from both the County and National governments to mobilize resources for the development of the constituency.

“If we do not work together, we will rely on Constituency Development Fund only and this cannot meet the demands of the residents,” she said.

The former lawmaker who is affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party said that the party leadership has come up with a blueprint for development projects in all the seven Sub Counties of Busia.

Emaase at the same time urged those who applied for National Identity Cards to collect them from the relevant offices in readiness for the forthcoming elections. “This time round we will make sure that all the ballot boxes are protected,’’ she said, adding that no voter bribery will take place during the August 22 General elections.

Both the current Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse and Governor Sospeter Ojaamong have also expressed interest for the same post.

Emaase served as the area MP for one term before she lost to Omuse.