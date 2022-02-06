State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has vowed to defend his bid in the Machakos gubernatorial race.

According to Nzioka, some leaders in Ukambani have reached out asking him to shelve his ambition to allow experienced politicians compete for the Governorship.

“I have been under pressure from Senior politicians in the Ukambani region who want me to back out of the race and give way for my competitors to battle it out,” he said

“I want to state categorically that I’ll not drop out of the race,” he affirmed

He was speaking after a Sunday service at ABC Kyaani, Mitaboni Machakos County where he urged the faithful to register as voters even as the process comes to a close.

He pledged to spur the economic growth of the County while urging the youth to be at the forefront of championing for quality leadership.

Waita is expected to resign on February 9 after which he will officially kick off his campaigns.

The Machakos gubernatorial race has attracted at eight aspirants among them the Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi and Wavinya Ndeti who will be trying her luck for the second time.