“Iam indebted to my father” says Karan ahead of next week’s WRC Safari Rally

Patel will be driven by his longtime partner Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 that is categorized in the WRC2 category. Tauseef Khan's team is supported by KCB and has a partnership with Red Bull.

“Iam indebted to my father” says Karan ahead of next week’s...

Karan Patel, the champion of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), claims that his father is the reason for everything.

The 32-year-old said that his father, Kiran Patel, had supported him at every turn.

Patel, a trained Level 2 NDT aerospace inspector and licensed aviation engineer, reflected on how his father inspired him to take up the sport as he continued to train for the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, which is scheduled for June 22–25 in Naivasha.

“My dad’s invitation to take part in a chance rally event was a turning point in my professional life.

I first mentioned my desire to rally with him when he was invited to participate in one of these gatherings as a veteran, said Patel.

“He shockingly told me that it is something I could consider taking up if I successfully finished my degree and secured a job back home. And that’s what happened.”

If Patel’s most recent successes are any indication, it has been a success story ever since.

Leroy Gomez of Zambia won the Africa Rally Championship last year, but Patel still managed to win the KNRC championship overall, the Motorsport Personality of the Year Award, and the Division One championship.

He is currently focused on improving upon his eighth-place overall showing in the 2021 World Rally at the next world championship in Naivasha.

Through the Red Bull Tryouts Challenge, rally aficionados get a chance to participate in a unique rally experience with Karan Patel.

Tauseef Khan, Patel’s longtime companion, will drive a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 for his KCB-sponsored squad, which has a partnership with Red Bull.

Patel will be driven by his longtime partner Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 that is categorized in the WRC2 category. Tauseef Khan’s team is supported by KCB and has a partnership with Red Bull.

“My desire to succeed and excel is by far what drives me. I want to maintain my position as the top for as long as I can so that I may later use it to develop new potential. Making my family happy is very important.

I work hard to make the most of the resources my family has invested in me in order to increase my prospects of becoming a professional rally athlete. My family has invested a lot of money to get me to the level that I am racing at now.

Making my family happy is very important.

I work hard to maximize the funds invested in me so that my chances of becoming a professional rally athlete remain greater than normal. My family has invested a lot to get me to the level where I am racing now.

According to Patel, he participated in a variety of sports as a youngster, including swimming, tennis, hockey, and rugby. I used to compete for my school in a variety of sports.

KBC Channel 1 will televise the championships starting 22nd June through 25th of this month with the event set to be flagged off by President William Ruto.