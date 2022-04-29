The 20th edition of the women’s International Boxing Association,IBA, championship is scheduled to kick off on May 8TH-22ND in Istanbul Turkey with a total of 93 countries expected to take part.

Kenya is expected to field a team in the championship.

IBA President Umar Kremlev reiterated the association’s motive to bolster women’s boxing in the world.

“The story of women’s boxing in IBA is relatively young but full of promise. With a record 93 countries coming to Istanbul, we can clearly see that women’s boxing has become a global phenomenon,” said IBA President Umar Kremlev. “This year’s IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships is ready to show off both confirmed champions and newcomers. And it is a great opportunity to remind the world that IBA is equally committed to men’s and women’s boxing. We are deeply grateful to our Turkish partners for their efforts to deliver a high-quality event’’, he added.

For the first time, a purse of $2.4million will see successful women medallists rewarded with the same prize money as men. Awards will also highlight the contributions of women, both in the ring and behind the scenes, that have built the sport.

Women’s boxing was introduced to the Olympic games at the 2012 edition in London with IOC committing to gender equality revealing that they are keen on equaling the number of men and female boxers at the 2024 games in Paris, France.

IBA has also affirmed its commitment to tightening integrity loopholes that have in the past threatened to jeopardize the game.

“Our aim for the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships is to build on the foundations we established for the men in Belgrade last year. The IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships is the next step on a path to comprehensive improvements that will continue with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and then again with this year’s IBA Youth Boxing World Championships,” said Istvan Kovacs, IBA Secretary General.

Meanwhile Boxing Federation of Kenya President Anthony “Jamal” Otieno has announced his intention of vying for the Africa Boxing Confederation Presidency.

The polls are set for May 12th in Istanbul, Turkey at the AFBC extraordinary general assembly.