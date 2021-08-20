Ibraah, Willy Paul and Ed Sheeran top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Odinare” by Katapilla.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature the winner of Khaligraph Jones’ Odinare challenge Katapilla who walked away with a KSh. 1M and a record deal with Blu Ink Corp. We also feature Willy Paul who dropped a new single yesterday night complete with a music video. Additionally, Nviiri just dropped the official video for “Kitenge.”

Internationally, Ed Sheeran is back with a new mellow song called “Visiting Hours” also dropping new music is Lorde who is scheduled to drop her new album sometime this year.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Max Okello feat Bensoul, Amyloto – Nakufa

Ibraah – Jipinde

Willy Paul – Manyuria

Zuchu – Yalaa

Nviirii – Kitenge

Ed Sheeran – Visiting Hours

Lorde – Mood ring

Ding Dong – L.I.E

Spice – Send it up

Tiesto feat Karol G – Don’t be shy