ICC finds Uganda’s Dominic Ongwen guilty crimes against Humanity

The International Criminal Court has declared Dominic Ongwen guilty for a total of 61 comprising crimes against humanity and war crimes, committed in Northern Uganda between 1 July 2002 and 31 December 2005.

The Hague-based court announced Thursday afternoon that ICC Trial Chamber IX, composed of Judge Bertram Schmitt, Presiding Judge, Judge Péter Kovács and Judge Raul Cano Pangalangan, analyzed the evidence submitted and discussed before it at trial and found, beyond any reasonable doubt, that Mr Ongwen is guilty of a number of crimes.

In the ruling Ogwen was found guilty of “attacks against the civilian population as such, murder, attempted murder, torture, enslavement, outrages upon personal dignity, pillaging, destruction of property and persecution; committed in the context of the four specified attacks on the Internally Displaced Persons camps (“IDP camps”)”

According to the ICC Ongwen was also found guilty of sexual and gender based crimes, namely, forced marriage, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enslavement, forced pregnancy and outrages upon personal dignity he committed against seven women who were abducted and placed into his household;

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“A number of further sexual and gender-based crimes he committed against girls and women within the Sinia brigade, namely forced marriage, torture, rape, sexual slavery and enslavement.” The ruling from the ICC indicated.

What’s more, Ongwen was found guilty of crime of conscripting children under the age of 15 into the Sinia brigade and using them to participate actively in hostilities.

The Chamber found that these crimes were committed in the context of the armed rebellion of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) against the government of Uganda.

“The LRA, including Dominic Ongwen, perceived as associated with the government of Uganda, and thus as the enemy, the civilians living in Northern Uganda. This concerned in particular those who lived in government-established IDP camps.” ICC stated

The Chamber found that Dominic Ongwen is fully responsible for all these crimes. ICC further notes that the Chamber did not find evidence that supported the claim that he suffered from any mental disease or disorder during the period relevant to the charges or that he committed these crimes under duress or under any threats.

Following this verdict, the Chamber will impose on Dominic Ongwen the sentence for the crimes of which he has been convicted.

The ICC’s founding treaty, the Rome Statute, does not provide for a death penalty; the sentence may be up to 30 years of imprisonment (and under exceptional circumstances life imprisonment) and/or a fine.

The verdict may be appealed by either party to the proceedings within 30 days after the notification of the Judgment.