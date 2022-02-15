The International Criminal Court will Tuesday open the trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru accused of interfering with witnesses.

Gicheru, who surrendered himself to the ICC is accused of corruptly influencing witnesses in the case against deputy President William Ruto which was dismissed in 2016 due to insufficient evidence.

The ICC believes lawyer Gicheru committed offences against the administration of justice in order to undermine the Prosecution’s case against Deputy President Dr. William Ruto and the then KASS Radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against lawyer Gicheru and Philip Kipkoech Bett on March 10, 2015.

Prosecution says that the two were involved in an organised and systematic criminal scheme, aimed at approaching and corrupting Prosecution witnesses through bribes and other inducements, in exchange for their withdrawal as witnesses and/or recantation of their prior statements to the Prosecution.