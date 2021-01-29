ICC sanctions temporary release of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru

The International Criminal Court has acceded to a request for interim release by Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru.

The Hague-based court announced Friday evening that Pre-Trial Chamber A presiding judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou had sanctioned the release of Gicheru, largely in part, due to his cooperation with the court.

The court, however, indicated that his interim release was subject to specific conditions restricting his liberty while outside its custody.

“In the view of the Chamber, Mr. Gicheru’s voluntary surrender demonstrates his concrete willingness to subject himself to the jurisdiction of the Court in relation to the allegations against him.” The ICC noted in a statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



What’s more, the Prosecutor did not oppose Gicheru’s request for interim release together with conditions restricting liberty. With this general concurrence, ICC said the court’s decision will be implemented as soon as the ICC Registry finalizes all the necessary arrangements, paving way for Gicheru to return home.

Some of the conditions restricting Mr. Gicheru’s liberty include the fact that; “He shall provide financial security to the ICC Registrar in the form of cash or bank order to the value of KSH 1,000,000 (one million Kenyan shillings).”

According to the ICC, Gicheru shall comply fully with all orders issued in the case and surrender himself immediately to the relevant authorities if required by the Chamber;

“He shall appear before the Chamber at the date, time, place, and in the manner ordered by the Chamber and shall remain in attendance until excused;”” the ICC indicated

Gicheru is also under strict instructions not to contact, directly or indirectly, any of the Prosecutor’s witnesses or victims in this case, except through counsel authorized to represent him before this Court and in accordance with the applicable protocols;

As if that is not enough, the under-fire lawyer shall not, directly or through any other person, make any public statements, social media post, or communicate with the media about the merits of the case facing him at the ICC.

Having been granted permission to jet back home, Gicheru will not be at liberty to move from one place to another, failure to which he will be courting trouble with the Hague-based court.

“He shall reside in Kenya at a specific address for the duration of the proceedings when not present in the Netherlands for the purposes of court proceedings unless otherwise authorized in advance by the Chamber;” the court ordered.

The ICC further disclosed that Gicheru will provide the court’s Registrar with copies of all passports, visas, identity documents, and any other travel documents issued to him; and that he“shall not travel internationally except to the extent permitted by the Chamber and shall inform the Registrar or his delegate, no later than seven days prior to any international travel;”

The ten conditions also require him to provide the ICC Registrar with all mobile and other telephone numbers and shall ensure that at least one of his mobile telephone numbers remains active and with sufficient credit to be reachable at any time.

The Chamber warns that in the event that Gicheru fails to comply with any of the conditions restricting liberty specified in its decision, the Chamber may issue a warrant of arrest or any other order it deems relevant in relation to a failure to comply with these conditions.

Gicheru is facing charges in the ICC relating to offenses against the administration of justice consisting of corruptly influencing witnesses of the Court.