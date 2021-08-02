ICEA LION launches app-based telematics for motor insurance

Insurance and Investment Company ICEA LION Group has launched a mobile phone application-based platform that will enable motor insurance customers to determine their premiums based on their driver behaviour.

The platform, dubbed Secudrive, uses telematics – a technology that captures and transmits

specific data that helps to indicate how well or poorly a vehicle is driven.

Speaking during the launch, Evelyne Musunzar, the Business Development Manager, ICEA LION General Insurance for Retail said: “We have developed this solution with our partner, Swiss Re. The solution is built on the Coloride app, which runs on a Swiss Re cloud based IoT platform. What is unique about this solution is that it offers drivers coaching using international benchmarks to help improve one’s driving behaviour. We expect that Secudrive will reduce accidents and specifically benefit our customers in terms of premium discounts and rewards on points accumulated out of taking up good driver habits.”

Secudrive is set to continue the growth of customer-focused insurance models, which focus on ensuring

that the cost of insurance is determined by an individual’s scores as opposed to uniform pricing.

Individual drivers are set to enjoy up to 15% discounts on their premiums at the end of the policy period depending on their scores. The customer driving behaviour will also attract points, which can be redeemed for a variety of services at selected service providers.

“We have made the process very simple. All our clients have to do is downloads the app on IOS or App Store, sign up for our motor insurance and switch on that app when driving. The App then collects and transmits driving behaviour relating to one’s acceleration, braking, cornering and phone usage all of which are key in rating the driver.” Evelyn Musunzar added

The Chief Executive Officer, ICEA LION General Insurance observed: “We are happy that we bring yet another solution that makes the customer take back control. Our journey to making solutions of this nature will continue on to other products and services. Secudrive will potentially result in reduction of accidents as drivers improve their behaviour on the road. It will also mean faster claims settlement for the customer as one is able to report a claim straight from the scene of accident. It is a critical delivery of our promise to ensure we bring to market sustainable, customer-focused insurance and investments solutions”

According to the Association of Kenya Insurers ( AKI) Report 2020, Industry gross written premium stood at KES 232.95 billion as at end of Q4 2020 representing an increase of 1.8% from KES 228.80 billion in Q4 2019. General insurance business underwriting results improved from a loss of KES 2.97 billion in Q4 2019 to a loss of KES 1.18 million in Q4 2020.

This could be due to decrease in incurred claims and management expenses during the lockdown due COVID-19. General insurance business remained the largest contributor to industry insurance premium contributing 56.2% of the total premium. Motor insurance and medical insurance classes of business account for 67.4% of the gross premium income under the general insurance business.

The high premium volume classes of general insurance business contributed the largest proportions of incurred claims; medical (36.7%), motor private (27.2%) and motor commercial (24.1%). Motor classes of insurance business comprised of 51.3% of total claims incurred compared to their contribution of 33.0% of the total premium under general insurance business. Motor claims decreased with the highest amount compared to the rest of the classes.

The decrease in claims under motor classes of business is mainly attributed to the travel restrictions put in place during the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.