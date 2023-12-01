ICED to support Somalia to advance evidence-based policy agenda

The International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED) has signed a partnership agreement that will see the Federal Republic of Somalia deploy evidence-based policies in decision making.

Through this five-year agreement signed with the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development (MoPIED) of the Federal Republic of Somalia, ICED will strengthen the capacity of East African Community (EAC) newest member state to generate and use evidence to design, implement and measurable impacts of public policies around its National Development Plan.

“Monitoring and evaluation aspirations of the Somalia government has found a home at ICED,” said Mohamud Nur, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, at MoPIED.

He further noted, “This support will help our government to achieve sustainable development that works for all.”

On the other hand, ICED President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Sarfo Ameyaw, emphasized that the organization is committed to collaborate with Somalia to strengthen the government’s capacity and work closely to develop evidence products that can be used to enhance mainstreaming of evidence in the government development programs in areas like agriculture, climate actions as well as youth and women empowerment.

“This partnership will be a mutual learning for all involved. ICED is always ready to work with African governments to tackle pressing challenges like food insecurity that threatens lives and livelihoods,” he added.

ICED which has its regional headquarter in Nairobi is also working closely with among others, governments of Kenya, Uganda and Ghana.