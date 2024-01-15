Iceland volcano eruption spills lava into town setting houses on fire

He warned that the aftermath of the eruption could prove “fairly problematic” for people with pre-existing respiratory problems, because volcanic activity releases gasses such as sulphur dioxide, which is an irritant to the skin, eyes, nose and throat.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said the government will be meeting on Monday to discuss housing measures for the evacuated residents.

“Today is a black day for Grindavik and today is a black day for all of Iceland, but the sun will rise again,” she said.

“Together we will deal with this shock and whatever may come. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The country’s alert level has been raised to “emergency” – the highest of the three-level scale which signals there could be a threat of harm to people, communities, property or the environment.

Sunday’s eruption is the fifth to have taken place along the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.