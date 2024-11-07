Ichung’wah warns absentee chairs, vice-chairs of impeachment risk

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has issued a stern warning to absentee committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, cautioning that repeated absences from House sessions could lead to their impeachment.

Ichung’wah’s remarks come amid frustration over the absence of members whose questions were scheduled for response by Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

He emphasized that the House should not face quorum issues given that there are over sixty committee chairs and vice-chairs available to meet the necessary attendance for parliamentary business.

Citing Article 121 of the Constitution, which mandates a quorum of fifty members in the National Assembly and fifteen in the Senate, Ichung’wah underscored the importance of attendance.

He pointed out that with adequate leadership, the House has enough chairs and vice-chairs to meet these requirements.

As the National Assembly resumed its sittings following a month-long recess, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss had to order the quorum bell to be rung when it was discovered that fewer than 50 members were present.

“We were in the leadership conference last week, chaired by the Speaker and the Parliamentary Service Commission, where members expressed concerns over attendance, particularly of chairs and vice-chairs,” Ichung’wah stated.

“This House has no fewer than 60 committee leaders. We only need 50 members to conduct business.”

“If we include the broader leadership, we have over seventy,” he added.

With only four weeks remaining until the National Assembly breaks for its long recess, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has reminded committee chairs and vice-chairs of the looming “purge” for absenteeism among reasons, signaling that the upcoming sessions will be a critical period of accountability .

“If you are a chair or vice-chair of a committee, you must be present in the House at 2:30 PM. There’s no reason for the Speaker to be left waiting for quorum while members are absent, especially those responsible for leading discussions and responding to questions,” Ichung’wah, the Kikuyu legislator, stated firmly.

He emphasized the importance of attendance, particularly for committee leaders who facilitate House business by responding to questions and providing updates on legislative issues.

“Even if members submit questions or request statements, chairs and vice-chairs must be here to respond and provide timelines for answers,” he added.

Ichung’wah further warned that the absenteeism of certain members results in unanswered questions directed to Cabinet Secretaries, which impedes the legislative process.

Addressing committee leaders directly, he continued, “If you’re a chair or vice-chair, take your role seriously. Otherwise, there are 280 other members ready to take on these responsibilities.”

Ichung’wah noted, “If you don’t have time for the House, do the honorable thing. This is, after all, what Junet Mohamed called a ‘season of impeachment.’ I’m not encouraging impeachment, but if necessary, let those who neglect their duties face impeachment.”

Last week, during the National Assembly leadership retreat in Naivasha on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula warned chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of departmental, audit, appropriations, and other select committees, cautioning that they risk removal from their roles if they repeatedly skip House sessions.

Speaker Wetang’ula emphasized the committee chairpersons’ crucial role in the House, noting that they serve as a key link between the legislature and the executive.

“I’ve reminded our House leadership including the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party that committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, many at times, that if you come to the number of chairs of committees and your vice chairs in this House should never lack quorum at any one time,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

Addressing the responsibilities of committee leadership, he continued, “As chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of departmental, audit, appropriations, and select committees, you hold positions of privilege. You receive additional compensation and enjoy travel privileges because you are leaders. The least you can do in return is to consistently attend House sessions and actively push forward parliamentary business.”