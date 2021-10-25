ICJ accuses State of undermining independence of the Judiciary

The International Commission of Jurists has accused the state of using the National Intelligence service to undermine the independence of the judiciary by intimidating judges, and magistrates.

ICJ claims to have received numerous complains, that staff and personnel closely associated with NIS are being deployed to harass and intimidate judicial staff during adjudication or after delivery of verdicts.

The commission of jurist has demanded for a comprehensive report from the National Intelligence Service on the allegations in a letter sent to the Director General of the NIS and copied to the Chief Justice.

ICJ Kenya chapter Chairman Kevin Mogeni said judicial independence is critical in maintaining the integrity of the Judiciary and judges should feel free to deliver decisions with out external pressures.

Citing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to decline appointing judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission and the high court and court of appeal decision to stop the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment process, the commission said any queries or concerns regarding judges and magistrates should be channeled through the Judicial Service Commission.

ICJ says they will continue to champion for the independence of the judiciary as enshrined in law.