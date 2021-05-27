iColo starts construction of third data centre in Kenya

iColo, a carrier-neutral data centre infrastructure in Kenya, has announced the construction of its third data centre in Nyali, Mombasa called MBA2.

MBA2 is a greenfield build that is designed to deliver 99.999% uptime for power and cooling.

This new facility will be the gateway to 200 million people living in the region bringing the content closer to the end-user thereby reducing latency and improving the internet experience for all.

The size of the facility is also scaled to reflect the huge growth in connectivity that is unfolding in East Africa.

Mombasa is the entry point for new subsea cable systems landing in East and Central Africa.

The new data centre is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2022 and set to provide an estimated capacity of 1.6MW megawatt and 1,200 square meters of IT space.

The new facility which expansion plans in East Africa are on track will host over 600 customer racks.

The location of MBA2 is in close proximity to subsea cables landing points in Mombasa enabling our customers to deploy and connect their infrastructure at the new site.

This new facility will grow its African footprint and help connect approximately 1 billion people to the internet expanding its services to tap into Africa’s expanding internet economy.

“As a leading data centre infrastructure provider, iColo plays a major role in supporting digital transformation strategies by enabling businesses to be connected and supported in real-time,” said iColo Chief Executive Officer Ranjith Cherickel.

The facility will be PCIDSS and ISO 27001 certified assuring clients of the highest levels of security.

This expansion demonstrates the commitment by iColo to ensure that Mombasa remains the premier connectivity hub in Africa.

By Beth Nyaga