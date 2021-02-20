Pelé is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

In a new Netflix documentary named ‘Pelé’, the life of the Brazilian football player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento – better known as Pelé, is narrated. The documentary looks back at the extraordinary period when Pelé went from a young superstar in 1958 to a national hero, amidst a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history.

The film charts Pelé’s remarkable journey to becoming the ‘King of Football’ and leading his nation’s team to their historic win at the 1970 World Cup. With rare and exclusive filmed access to Pelé himself, the film emotionally showcases the star reflecting upon his impressive career. The documentary also includes rare archive and interviews from former legendary team-mates at Santos Futebol Clube and the Brazilian national team, including Zagallo, Amarildo and Jairzinho, as well as extraordinary testimonials from family members, journalists, artists and other personalities who witnessed the golden age of Brazilian football.

80 year old Pelé has been married three times and is known to have fathered five children with his former wives but now Pelé admits in the documentary that he had numerous affairs and fathered so many kids along the way. “In all honesty I’ve had a few affairs, some of which resulted in children, but I’ve only learned about them later.” He says. His wives and girlfriends knew about the affair though, as he always informed them about the affairs. “My first wife, first girlfriend, knew about it. I never lied.” Says Pelé.

The documentary will become available for streaming on Netflix on 23 February.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think