Cicely Tyson has died aged 96.

It is clear that Cicely Tyson has left a mark on the world and it will be a big feat to try and fit in her shoes. The award-winning and legendary actress broke barriers throughout her career especially when it comes to having black, female actresses recognised. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she was well known for portraying strong black characters. In fact she is known for turning down stereotypical roles for black women, agreeing only to play characters that were strong, positive and realistic.

Cicely received several honours throughout her time which include Emmy awards, Actors’ Guild awards and Black Reel awards. In 2016, then USA president Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom not only for her achievements as a actress, but also for shaping the course of history. Tyson described that moment as “the most important thing that could happen to me.”

Tyson was the strong, black lead in her own life, continuing to act even well into her 90’s. She just released her published memoir, ‘Just As I Am’ a few days ago. “Just As I Am is my truth. It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside. In these pages, I am indeed Cicely, the actress who has been blessed to grace the stage and screen for six decades.” Cicely said about it. She died just two days after the book was published.

No cause of death has been confirmed and she leaves behind one child. May she rest in peace.

