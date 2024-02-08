Original supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista are among the 40 stars on British Vogue’s latest cover.

Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are also in the “farewell shoot” for the final issue by outgoing editor Edward Enninful.

He wanted the Legendary issue to be entirely “dedicated to women”.

Enninful said no single person could “encapsulate the past few years for the magazine”.

He selected women who he claimed had “reached beyond fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in ways small and large and always positive”.

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars to be featured in the diverse line-up.

The roll call of superstars also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The star-studded cast flew in from all over the world and gathered in December in a New York studio in what was described as a logistical and scheduling achievement by British Vogue.

“Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford carpooled,” Enninful wrote in the magazine.

“Ditto Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, given Salma stayed at Linda’s house the night before.

“Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus squeaked in by the skin of their popstar schedules.

“And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could make it home on time to her toddler.”

Vogue posted a video of the group photoshoot to prove they hadn’t been photographed separately and stitched together in Photoshop.

Enninful, 51, is leaving the editor-in-chief job after seven years of breaking boundaries at the top fashion magazine.

He will remain as an editorial advisor to the title but will move into a newly-created job aimed at growing the brand globally.

His successor is British journalist Chioma Nnadi, who takes the title of head of editorial content, rather than editor-in-chief. She is the first black woman to lead the magazine.

The March issue of British Vogue will be available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 13 February.