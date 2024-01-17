ICT Authority digital training program to build digital literacy

The Information Communication Technology -ICT Authority has partnered with the UK Government’s Digital Access Program to offer digital training to Kenyans in a 5-day Training of Trainers (TOT) initiative.

ICT Authority, CEO, Stanley Kamanguya said they are committed to enhance government service delivery through digitization and automation of the services , unlock opportunities within the digital space and boost the digital economy.

“The ICT Authority in collaboration with both Public and Private sector are working to accelerate the automation process and to build resilience on the digital infrastructure to safeguard our growth,’’ said Kamanguya.

The authority has formulated four curricula under the Citizen Digital Skills Program namely; Foundational Digital Skills, Basic Digital Skills, Intermediate Digital Skills and Advanced Digital Skills where citizens will be equipped with digital skills that align with the efforts on universal broadband connectivity, establishing free Wi-Fi hotspots and building digital hubs nationwide.

“Many of our citizens are missing out on many opportunities within the digital economy which is creating employment for millions of people across the world. We would like our citizens to take part in this program,” Zilpher Owiti, ICT Director, Partnerships, Innovation and Capacity Development said.

The program seeks to train five million citizens in one year and 20 million by 2025 .

The registration for the courses is ongoing through https://www.smartacademy.go.ke/.