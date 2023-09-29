ICT Authority to spearhead e-waste management for government agencies

Public institutions in Kenya can now deliver their electronic waste to the ICT Authority (ICTA) to minimize the adverse environmental impacts of e-waste while creating jobs.

The Authority targets to collect 100,000 devices from 284 public organisations, which include State Corporations, Universities, and TVETs in this fiscal year. Institutions can deliver their e-waste to the National Refurbishment, Assembly, and E-waste Management Facility located at Supplies Branch, Off Likoni Road in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Through a partnership with the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, (PPRA), ICTA has so far collected 11,103 devices from 42 public institutions and tested 2,696 devices.

The transfer of e-waste from public institutions to ICTA is supported by law under Section 176 of the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act (2020), which directs an accounting officer of a procuring entity to ensure that an annual assets disposal plan is prepared for items declared as unserviceable, surplus or obsolete, obsolescence stores, asset or equipment. Section 177 of the Act highlights the establishment of a disposal committee for purposes of e-waste disposal in public institutions.