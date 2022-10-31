ICT CS Eliud Owalo chairs first meeting with departmental heads

The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo Monday chaired his first meeting with all Ministry Heads of Department.

The Meeting was held to formally introduce the new CS to the Ministry’s senior management and an opportunity for him to share his vision for the Ministry.

The CS reiterated his pledge to turn around the national broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Kenya News Agency (KNA).

Promising to get back the two organizations on their feet, Owalo invited suggestions on the same.

He said digitizing all government work and facilitation of internet access throughout the country were key among his priorities for the country.

“I aim to enhance ICT literacy levels across all key stakeholders including the youth and across all sectors of the economy including health and education,” said CS Owalo.

During the meeting, CS Owalo said that he has an open-door policy and encouraged the Principal Secretaries to take advantage of it whenever needed to foster teamwork and build synergy in order to achieve the Ministry’s mandate.

He committed to enhancing the Ministry’s government communication axis and improve access to information across all Ministries to ensure unity of purpose and improve the quality of information sent out to the public.

He called for all the department heads to work together to enhance service delivery to Kenyans reminding them that one department’s output is another’s input.

In attendance were the Principal Secretaries for the State Department of ICT and the Digital Economy, Jerome Ochieng, CBS, and the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Esther Koimett including all departmental heads from both state departments.

