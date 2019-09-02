ICT CS Mucheru says govt is committed to promote film industry

Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has re-affirmed the government’s commitment to promote the film industry.

Speaking at the launch of the Chinese film week, Mucheru said the sector has a huge potential to provide jobs for thousands of Kenyan youth besides generating substantial revenue for the government.

Dozens of film enthusiasts gathered at the University of Nairobi as the thrill of the first-ever Chinese film week kicked off in style.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru who was among those gracing the event saying Kenya is slowly becoming a preferred film destination.

Mucheru says the Chinese film industry presents a welcome opportunity for Kenya and China to boost trade, commerce and tourism as well as promote art and culture.

Mucheru adding that the government has put in place the requisite infrastructure to enable foreign filmmakers to shoot their films in the country.

Among the films to be showcased in the one-week festival include…Dreams in China, The founding of a Republic, Love is not blind, Ocean Heaven, Cold War, Cold War || , To the Fore, Go Away Mr Tumor, The Way of the Dragon and Once Upon a Time in China ||.

The event which kicked off Monday will come to a close on Sunday.