ICT CS Owalo in Geneva for ITU 2023 Council talks

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Sunday arrived in Geneva as the head of Kenya’s delegation to the 2023 International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council meeting.

ITU is a specialized agency of the United Nations, established in 1865, to coordinate global operation of telecommunications networks and services, and to advance the development of world communications technology, as an impartial, international organization.

Within ITU, Governments and the private sector are expected to work together for individual national good and collective global benefit.

Key areas of concern include global agreements on the functioning and regulation of the radio communications sector (ITU-R), also known as (BR); standardization of the telecommunications sector (ITU-T), also known as (TSB); and regulation of telecommunications development sector (ITU-D), also known as (BDT).

Kenya is one of the elected 40 ITU council member states in the 193-members states parties entity; not to mention membership by private companies, academia, international and regional organizations.

On Monday, the CS will attend a day-long closed-door meeting of fellow global ministers in charge of ICT with the ITU Secretary-General, Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin; as well as council members.

He will later issue a high level panel statement on Tuesday on behalf of the Kenya Government, on meaningful universal digital connectivity and access.

He is also scheduled to meet specific country delegations that are of special interest to Kenya and explore with them spaces and possibilities for symbiotic cooperation.