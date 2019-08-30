ICT ministry recommends review of filming fees

The Ministry of ICT has recommended the review of filming fees with a view of spurring growth in the film industry.

ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng says many entrepreneurs were shying away from the creative sector due to high costs of production and exploitative bureaucratic red tape.

Ochieng spoke at a gala organized to reward best scriptwriters in a competition planned by the Kenya Film Commission.

Players in the creative industry on Thursday gathered to witness the crowning of best budding scriptwriters in the country.

Benjamin Odiwuor emerged victorious in a pool of 500 scriptwriters, taking home 1 million shillings for his script called “Dust In My Eyes”.

Cyrus Kilavu came in second with “Ndondi” while Ken Nderitu came in third with his script “Crossing the Tsavo”.

The National Script Writing Competition was launched in a bid to tap talent in the creative industry, with best scripts set for marketing abroad.

The gala was also used to highlight the impact of film on climate change as well as how Kenya can market its creative works abroad.

The Ministry of ICT hopes that with affordable filming fees, budding Kenyan producers can be empowered to invest in the multi-billion shillings industry which has employed thousands over the years.

Currently, producers are required to pay up to 15 thousand shillings per year for film license in Kenya.