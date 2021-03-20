ICT ministry seeks countrywide gigabit broadband delivery

ICT and Innovations Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng has underscored the government’s commitment to accelerate gigabit broadband to meet the growing demand for internet in the country.

Ochieng has said the government is going out of its way to improve and upgrade the country’s communications infrastructure to ramp up internet access across the country.

The PS who was addressing the media after touring Mombasa Telkom House said the state will support the roll-out of gigabit-capable broadband for quicker internet service.

“We seek to upgrade from the current 10 gigabits per second to 100 gigabits per second thanks to the deployment of ultrafast gigabit broadband connections” he said.

He said in the next few months when the ongoing technological upgrades are complete Kenyans will enjoy an incredible boost in internet performance.

“We have all seen how businesses have moved to digital platforms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to remain afloat and because we want to increase internet access then gigabit broadband service is the way to go” he said.

He noted that new technologies have given small and large scale businesses the lifeline to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and that the government is determined to boost the sector for business survival.

He went on ‘the 100 gigabit speed networks will provide enormous amounts of bandwidth capable of serving the growing needs of businesses’.

The PS noted that the envisaged upgrades will in the long run allow people and businesses fast connectivity they require to’ reap the immense benefits of the digital revolution’.

Ochieng noted that the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) is now connected to all the 47 county headquarters and sub county offices through the last mile county connectivity project.

The government has so far established nine (9) active Constituency Innovation Hubs-also known as the Ajira Youth Empowerment Centres (YECs)- in Mombasa County which is a collaboration between the Ministry of ICT and the National Government Constituency Development Fund Board to avail ICT infrastructure at grassroots level.

“Through the Ajira Digital Programme these centres are being operationalized and staffed. The Ajira Digital Portal also gives the youth the opportunity to learn digital skills as well as access digital jobs as a means of creating meaningful employment and improving lives” he noted.

He also announced that the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in the coastal city is now a public WiFi zone which was realized through great collaboration between various agencies at both the National and County level including the Ministry of Tourism, National Museums of Kenya, and County Government of Mombasa among others.