ICT officer arrested for demanding bribe to alter varsity student’s grades

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an ICT officer at the Cooperative University of Kenya for allegedly demanding a bribe of Ksh50,000 to alter a student’s marks ahead of the university’s graduation in December.

The suspect, identified as Evans Matiro Watenya, reportedly asked for the bribe to correct a discrepancy in the student’s examination results on the university’s online portal.

According to EACC, the student, who had initially earned Second Class Honours Upper Division, discovered that her classification had been mysteriously downgraded to Second Class Honours Lower Division.

When the student sought clarification from the ICT department, Watenya allegedly informed her that the error could only be fixed if she paid Ksh50,000 as a bribe.

Unable to raise the amount, the student reported the matter to EACC.

The anti-graft body verified the claims and set up an operation, arresting the suspect on Friday evening within the university compound after he had accepted Ksh30,000, part of the demanded amount.

Following the arrest, Watenya was taken to EACC’s Integrity Centre Police Station for processing and was later transferred to Kilimani Police Station, where he remains in custody awaiting arraignment.