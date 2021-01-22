ICT PS inspects digitization of Kisumu courts

Principal Secretary (PS) for Information Communications and Technology (ICT), Jerome Ochieng’ says the on-going digitization process in the judiciary will see the works of judges and magistrates transformed from handwritten to a digital form in a move to further fasten access to justice.

Mr. Ochieng’ noted that the judiciary is currently undertaking the digitization of its processes to enhance the administration of justice, emphasizing that the move aims at transcribing all court processes and ensuring that all proceedings are digitized.

He pointed out that the process will be conclusive all the way from the point when an arrest is made and case launched to when the prosecution is done or case determined

The PS said this while on an inspection tour today to assess the ongoing digitization of court processes in Kisumu County.

The process entails among other procedures, the scanning of court files and uploading them on an online platform.

At the same time, the PS pointed out that the process has the added advantage of providing employment for the youth through the Ajira digital programme.

“The system will accord justice without fear or favour and has lots of opportunities for the young people through the Ajira programme,” Ochieng’ assured.

He said the digitization process is already ongoing in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa and shall be rolled out countrywide in the next four months, further adding, the system is already running in a few counties where those who have pleaded guilty can pay their fines via Mpesa.

He said the technological development has also seen the lands office interlinked with the government chemist providing greater efficiency for all stakeholders.

The PS noted that although the system registered some resistance in the initial stages, it has now been largely embraced and getting people excited after enjoying reduced expenses and less time spent in court transactions.

The same has also attracted support from the private sector due to its benefits as people see cases move faster and business accrue greater benefits.

He said the process emboldens a great future for partnerships between public and private sector especially in the digitization of the criminal system, noting, such opportunities will also be realized through cases being done virtually with the implication that transcribers will be required.

“Overall this will translate to speedy resolution of cases and ensure that the criminal justice system is efficient,” he explained.

He said the process will also provide a solid back up system and ensure files are digitized for quick reference and thus move from the manual to an enhanced efficiency.