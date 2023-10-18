ICT suppliers urged to ensure product compliance

The Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) has called on suppliers in the sector from the county and National government to build their capacity and improve the standards of their products.

Speaking during an ICT workshop on Tuesday, ICT Authority CEO, Stanley Kamanguya called on suppliers to comply with the best market standards while offering services in view of giving the government value for money while also improving local products standards.

“We have been able to host 10 counties from this region and close to 200 ICT service providers who we are engaging with here today. The objective for us, first, is to sensitize them around the work that we do to develop ICT standards for people who want to do business with the government in various services,” said Kamanguya.

According to ICTA, it is imperative to align their businesses to the required ICT standards for better investment opportunities at both the national and county government.

“The suppliers also need to understand our accreditation framework and the value that they get in accreditation. In this way, we can create a system of trust between government institutions who consume the services and the ICT service providers” he added.

ICT Authority Ag. Director Programs & Standards, Thomas Odhiambo stressed the need to comply with the ICT Standards and highlighted that the Authority has developed 12 standards which will help in streamlining goods and services delivery.

“Our dedication to delivering the service will remain unwavering. As an Authority, we have developed 12 ICT standards and would like to urge the suppliers to work with us in ensuring compliance which is critical in driving our digital transformation.”

Teflax Technical Director, Ken Mbuvi commended the kind of engagements and urged other suppliers in the ICT sector to ensure compliance for the purpose of getting more business.

ICT Authority released its third review of the ICT Standards for governments which can be used by the suppliers to ensure compliance with required standards.