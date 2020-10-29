ICTA, Huawei partnership to create tech-savvy state employees

ICT Authority (ICTA) and Huawei have announced the completion of training of 400 state officers on the latest Information and Communications Technologies trends in order to fast track digitization of government services across the country.

The training which involved e-government, smart city, Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity comes on the backdrop of increased adoption of ICT services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authority says the training will help boost capacity among government employees and ensure the implementation of ICT standards and secure ICT infrastructure and systems.

Since the government kicked off digitization of service three years ago, more than 200 services are now available to the public online, a move which according to ICTA has led to efficient and effective public service delivery, wealth creation and well-being of Kenyans.

The civil servant training is part of a multi-pronged capacity building partnership between Huawei and the ICT Authority that also includes training Kenyan youth through the Seeds for the Future program and the professional training offered to interns enrolled in the Presidential Digital Talent Programme.

“ICT Authority appreciates our partners who support our ICT capacity building mandate by offering appropriate and cost-effective training programmes to our stakeholders. A successful digital economy is founded on a culture of continuous learning,” said ICTA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Katherine Getao.

The building of skilled ICT manpower is further expected to help national and county governments expand their digitization of public services such as education and health, as well as management of systems such as revenue systems and public utilities.

Huawei experts have also trained and certified lecturers from 30 Universities and training centers in Kenya through the ICT Academy programme and they are now expected to pass the knowledge gained to learners.

“As Kenya implements the Digital Economy Blueprint and the ICT Authority’s Strategic Plan, it is critical to upskill the organisation’s workforce; this will enable the country to take advantage of ICT to power economic growth and deliver public services efficiently and effectively across the country,” said Fiona Pan, Deputy CEO for Public Affairs of Huawei Kenya.

Second and third phases of the training are already being planned to reach additional state employees in the country.