ICTA, Oracle sign MoU to train Kenyans latest digital technologies

The Information Communication Authority (ICTA) and Oracle in Kenya have a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a specialised training programme in latest digital technologies including cloud computing for Kenyan graduates in the Presidential Digital Talent Program.

The program is an internship program that develops the ICT talent pool in Kenya through a collaboration between public and private sectors.

The three-year program will include 90 students besides also supporting the Government of Kenya’s Huduma Whitebox Project that focuses on supporting local start-ups. This initiative is supported by Oracle for Startups.

The programme that is owned by ICTA, in collaboration with Oracle aspires to build a strong local IT talent pool that is ready to join the country’s fast growing ICT industry.

The program also focuses on encouraging Kenyan youth to drive innovation in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 strategy. The program has commenced with first batch of 10 students starting their training in March 2022.

“Our collaboration with Oracle enables us to further empower the Kenyan youth with specialised skills; know-how and a platform to innovate with world class solutions, while supporting the ongoing transformation of our country alongside the Big 4Agenda. The digital revolution is characterised by the emergence of new digitalskills in fields like artificial intelligence, big-data, cloud computing and mobile robotics. Our youth will have the opportunity with these new skill sets to influence people’s lives in Kenya,” says Dr. Ronoh, the Ag. CEO, the Information Communication Authority.

“Cloud led digital transformation is accelerating in Kenya and in order to equip businesses and government to benefit from latest digital technologies, we need to ensure we have a strong local talent pool to meet industry demands. Investing in the skills of the youth today is vital for the successful growth of the information technology industry in Kenya”, says David Bunei, Country Leader for Oracle Kenya.

“This programme will ensure that students are equipped with the right skills for the fourth industrial revolution. This 12 week in-depth training and information sharing programme will focus on emerging and cloud technologies and various personal career mentorship streams”, says Bunei.