Mama Ida Odinga has advocated for women’s safety in the country during the General Election campaigns to protect female aspirants from gender-based violence.

Speaking in Kisumu when she graced the 70th anniversary celebrations for Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Association (MYWA) on Thursday, Mama Ida said womenfolk have suffered a lot and their security should be at the forefront ahead of the August polls.

She said that her heart was torn apart when she witnessed how women aspirants cried during party nominations due to violence meted on them.

“I’m calling upon the security agencies to provide sufficient protection for women to campaign and present their ideas to the people without fear,” she said.

She pointed out that politics is a murky venture that is dominated by gender-based violence, and sexual assault against female political hopefuls.

Mama Ida further pleaded with people vested with the responsibility to conduct any form of election to perform their duties diligently and endeavor to give people their rights.

“Those charged with the responsibility to conduct elections be it at the village level or main elections by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should give the people their rightful victory. It is wrong, devilish and sinful to divert peoples’ win,” she observed.

At the same time, she hailed MYWA for mentoring and facilitating many women into joining active development courses including politics which has been fundamental in achieving the country’s dream.

With 60 per cent of total registered voters being women, she expressed confidence that women will write history by voting wisely to create the change the country has yearned for.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua speaking at the same event urged women to give the country good leadership by voting for development-oriented leaders to enjoy the fruits of devolution.

“Women are free to join any political movement but I plead with you to rethink your decision. Character defines a good leader and this you can inevitably see through their deeds,” said Karua.

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege called upon women to encourage their children and husbands to come out and exercise their democratic rights by voting in the 9th August elections.