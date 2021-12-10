Ida chronicles Raila’s love for Kenya, supports his bid to serve

Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM leader Raila Odinga Friday opened up about her husband’s ‘undying love’ for the country.

Addressing multitudes that turned up at Kasarani for the Azimio La Umoja convention, Mrs Odinga said she was withholding nothing as she officially ‘released’ her husband to serve Kenyans as their President.

Ida, who endorsed the former PM’s fifth attempt at the presidency, said his passion for the country for the last 40 years was unstoppable citing his struggle for liberation as proof that he wanted Kenya to be a better place than it is now.

“Today in the life of the family friends, relatives and Kenyans… I am going to say something small about Raila as a good friend and dear husband. I know what he is capable of doing, the passion he has had for over 40 years is the love for this nation” she said.

“For many years Raila believes that Kenya can be a good place better than what we have today and he is capable of making it better than what it is,” she added.

Ida outlined Raila’s agenda for the youth, especially focused on initiating reforms that will propel them to become responsible citizens.

She decried youth unemployment while calling for reviving of various sectors including tourism that will jumpstart the economy and create jobs for the millions of unemployed youth.

“Raila worries about the future of these young people, what kind of nation we will live for them, a desire for quality education that will propel them to become responsible citizens. The youth require medical care, meaningful jobs and all this can only occur if we perfect and resurrect our industries,” she said.

Young people need meaningful jobs. We must put our act together. My dear friend Raila is capable of transforming this country. Today I release Raila to Kenyans, to perform and to do what you need to for Kenyans. I know you will not let them down. #AzimioLaUmoja ^MK pic.twitter.com/nkzmCLRV6R — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) December 10, 2021

She at the same time, faulted Kenya’s love for imports that had killed the local industries.

“It pains me when I see most of the time we depend on things that are imported and can be produced in this country…. What can we do to stop importing eggs as if chicken in Kenya stopped laying eggs, and sugar when sugarcane is rotting in the farms,”

She further declared the family’s backing of Raila for yet another opportunity to serve, saying he would fix the problems currently ailing the country.

“We must put out act together and my dear friend Raila is capable of doing this and many more… today I want to release you to perform and to do what needs to be done for Kenyans…..I know you will not let them down” she declared.