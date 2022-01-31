Ida Odinga apologises over remarks on regulation of churches

Ida Odinga has Monday apologised over her remarks on Sunday over regulation of churches.

Ida withdrew the sentiments she made in Kisumu during an NCCK event saying they were blown out of proportion as well as blown out of proportion.

“I wish to this morning withdraw the statement I made to NCCK to regulate the churches under them in order to promote consistency and relevance in messaging for promotion of evangelism in Kenya,” she said in a statement.

“It has come to my realization that my comments haven’t sat well with some members of the church. I sincerely apologise for the discomfort caused as I meant no harm to any person.”

“I also wish to state that my position on the training of preachers was also blown out of context by the media reports circulating online.”

She explained that her sentiments were meant to reiterate that “training only makes the service of preaching better and promotes the ministration of the word of God.”

“As a committed believer in Jesus Christ, I understand that preaching is a calling and anyone can be touched to administer the word of God.”

“This is a fact I have appreciated for a long time and I have sat and listened to many preachers eloquently and diligently deliver life-changing sermons,” Ida said.

Ida stressed that she’d remain dedicated to promoting the growth of the church space for a better society in Kenya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wife drew mixed reactions to her sentiments over the weekend seeing her trend on social media platforms.