The journey to establish one of the largest research and innovation hubs in the region has kicked off following the official website launch for the proposed Dr. Ida Odinga Library, research, innovation and resource center.

The proposed multi-million exploration center will be domiciled at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay county has received praise as one of the greatest innovations the country has conceived in recent times.

Among other things, the center is expected to empower young people and open up more employment opportunities.

The official launch of Dr. Ida Odinga Library, Research, Innovation and Resource Centre website took place Thursday, illuminating the dream to have one of the largest innovation hubs in the country.

The event attracted state officials and major private sector players who undertook to channel additional support towards equipping the center, making it a resource that will help propel and actualize dreams of millions of young people in the country.

According to Mrs. Odinga, this dream was borne out of realization that schools should provide students with skills in addition to academic studies to prepare them for the challenges of today’s evolving world.

Some of the institutions that will partner with Mama Ida Odinga in her legacy project include the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and the Kenya Film Classification Board that have a keen interest in rolling out creative and arts centers all across the country under the Sinema Mashinani initiative.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director, Dr Naim Bilal, who travelled to Ogande girls, when the idea of Dr. Ida Odinga library was starting, said the national broadcaster fully supports the dream and realization of the project.

Led by KBC board member Charles Mulila, officials from the two state institutions disclosed their plans to continue working with like-minded institutions to make Kenya a global creative hub.

These sentiments resonated well with those of sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Muhammad, who said the library will be a sanctuary that will help the youth walk towards financial independence.

The construction of the library has commenced and is set for completion in under two years.