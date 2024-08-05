Hollywood star Idris Elba has been allocated land in Zanzibar, a Tanzanian archipelago, to launch a film studio.

The British actor, who has roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, has previously voiced his ambitions to develop Africa’s expanding film industry.

Roughly a year-and-a-half after discussing his plans with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the authorities in the East African nation have given Elba the green light.

The studio would be similar to any in “Hollywood, Nollywood or Bollywood” – and may give rise to “Zollywood”, Zanzibar’s investment minister is quoted by local media as saying.

“I’m not sure how we will call it in Zanzibar, whether Zollywood or Zawood,” Shariff Ali Shariff joked as he addressed industry figures at the Zanzibar International Film Festival on Thursday.

President Samia spoke with Elba, best known for his roles in Luther and the Wire, about the studio in January 2023 at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Following the discussions, the president’s spokesperson said “if successful, the project will help not only Tanzania but also eastern and central Africa”.

Zanzibar – a semi-autonomous region off the coast of Tanzania – is a tourism hotspot known for its striking white beaches.

Last year, the 51-year-old Golden Globes winner also spoke of his plans to build a film studio in Ghana.

“Currently, we call it West African Studios, but that’s a working title. We’ve been working on this for three or four years to raise a plan that puts a facility at the centre of African filmmaking,” the actor told Ghanaian media in February 2023.

He recognised the talent in Africa’s film industry, but said the facilities were “lacking”.

A 2022 report from Unesco backs Elba’s statement.

The UN’s cultural agency said that despite “significant growth in production”, industries across the content were hindered by issues such as piracy, insubstantial training opportunities and a lack of official film institutions.

Elba not only hopes to strengthen Africa’s film ecosystem, he also has dreams of building an eco-friendly “smart city” in his father’s birthplace, Sierra Leone.

Elba and his childhood friend are planning to regenerate an island off the West African country’s coast.