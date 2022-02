The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission-IEBC has adjourned the hearing of Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege’s case involving her voter rigging remarks to March 8 2022. IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said the Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee postponed the hearing following an application by lawyer Otiende Amollo that his client Sabina Chege is unwell and is admitted to Nairobi Hospital where she has been receiving treatment since 16th February 2022.

