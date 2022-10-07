IEBC administers oath of secrecy to by-election officials

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has administered oath of secrecy to officials who will oversee by-elections in December.

The oath was administered after a successful By-election Planning Workshop.

Earlier this week IEBC gazetted December 8, 2022 as the date for Bungoma Senate by-election.

This is after office holder Moses Wetangula was elected Speaker of the National Assembly on September 8, 2022.

“Following declaration of vacancy that occurred in the office of Member of the Senate for Bungoma County, confirmed by the respective Speakers of the Senate vide a letter dated the September 26, 2022, there shall be a by-election for Member of the Senate for Bungoma County on December 8, 2022,” said IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

At the same time, the by-elections for South Gem Ward in Siaya County, Kyome/Thaana in Kitui County, Oloimasani Ward in Narok County, Utawala Ward in Nairobi County and Mumias North in Kakamega County, will also be held on December 8, 2022.

The elections for the five wards were postponed following the death of candidates who had been cleared.