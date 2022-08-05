IEBC administers Oath of Secrecy to Presiding officers

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has Friday administered the Oath of Secrecy to Presiding Officers and Deputy Presiding Officers pursuant to Section 55(A) of the Elections Act in readiness for the August 9 general election.

The Commission has administered the Oath of Secrecy to Presiding Officers and Deputy Presiding Officers pursuant to Section 55(A) of the Elections Act in readiness for the #GE2022 pic.twitter.com/gg8QABeRJi — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 5, 2022

The major role of the Presiding Officer is to manage and oversee all aspects of the poll in the polling station that they are responsible for.

The Presiding Officer is answerable to the Returning Officer in the performance of their work.

The Presiding Officer is responsible for the conduct in the polling station. Therefore, they must have an understanding of the voting procedures. The Presiding Officer also oversees the Polling Clerks.

The role of a Presiding Officer in Kenya includes being the overall in charge of a polling station and-

controls the admission into the polling station;

assists voters who require assistance;

controls the flow of voters in the polling stations;

supervises polling officials;

ensures the security of election materials;

administers the oath of secrecy to voter assistants;

briefs the agents on their roles and responsibilities at the polling station before polling starts;

provide information on the number of registered voters and voter turnout at the polling station;

regularly updates the Returning Officer on the voter turnout and any other emergencies;

counts and tallies votes cast;

announces election results in a designated polling station;

signs the official results declaration forms in a polling station;

transmit result electronically to the national and constituency tallying centres;

hands over the official results to the Returning Officer at the constituency tallying centre;

performs any other duties assigned by the Returning Officer.

The duties of a Deputy Presiding Officer include deputising the Presiding Officer and performing the duties assigned to them by the Presiding Officer and ensuring safe retrieval of election materials.