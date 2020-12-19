IEBC advertises 400 posts for BBI signature verification clerks

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is calling for applications for the posts of signature verification clerks ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) verification process.

In a notice on Saturday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the 400 temporary staff would be paid Ksh 1,200 per day which is subject to statutory deductions.

“Applicants should be Kenyan citizens with high integrity, hold a form four certificate, be computer literate, have data entry skills and must be available for the entire period,” read the notice in part.

Applications for the post will strictly be online and details including the job requirements are also available on the Commission website.

The applications should also not be received later than 24th December 2020.

On 10th December 2020, the Commission received Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 and supporters signatures which were 4.4 million from the promoters of the initiative.

IEBC then prepared a budget amounting to Ksh 241 million which was premised on providing full accommodation in one site to all verification personnel.

The accommodation according to IEBC would prevent exposure of the personnel to Covid-19 due to daily commuting using public transport and compliance to curfew restrictions.

In another scenario, IEBC provided another budget which amounted to Ksh 93 million; this was the budget that the National Treasury approved.

This budget was mainly based on non-residential verification clerks.